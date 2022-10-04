BOSTON (WHDH) - A shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning has sent one person to the hospital.

Officials said the shooting happened on Westville Street just after midnight. Several police cars lined the street as crews taped off the scene to investigate. Police cleared the scene near a school and community center in Dorchester around 4:00 a.m.

The condition of the person who was shot is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.

