MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire in a multi-family home in Manchester, New Hampshire sent residents and neighbors scrambling to safety Monday as fast moving flames spread, according to witnesses.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said, and needed to be flown to a hospital in Boston for treatment.

Officials said the fire broke out in a building on Walnut Street around 6 p.m. Monday. Multiple cell phone videos later showed smoke and flames rising from the building after witnesses said they saw the fire quickly climb up the side of the structure.

In one video, part of the building can be seen collapsing, sending fire billowing further into the air.

"The whole neighborhood was scrambling, it was wild."

Justin Dutton, who saw the fire, said the flames started on a small wooden porch and engulfed the home within minutes.

Jack Walsh, another fire whiteness, said he saw people running as the fire took hold.

“It’s crazy because you’re right there and you don’t know if it’s going to jump to the next building and get even worse,” he said.

All residents were able to escape unharmed, according to officials, except for one person who was flown to a hospital in Boston for treatment.

Neighbors said the injured person was trying to help get people out.

“I heard he did run in to try to get everyone out and that’s why he was in there so late,” Walsh said. “So, really brave of him to do that and hopefully he’s okay.”

In addition to the burning building itself, officials said several surrounding buildings in the densely packed neighborhood had to be evacuated.

The burned building could be seen with a charred exterior wall hours after the fire on Monday night.

Utility crews were on scene working to get power restored in the area.

The state fire marshal’s office was also on scene as an investigation into the cause of the fire got underway.

This is a developing story

