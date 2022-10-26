BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a driver crashed into two homes in Mattapan overnight.

The pickup truck drove down Morton Street in Mattapan and hit one home before it hit another, damaging the foundation, and came to a stop. A car nearby one of the homes was also damaged. The truck, which was flattened by the crash, has since been towed away.

A woman who lives on the first floor of one of the buildings said her two young grandchildren were sleeping in the room where the truck nearly hit. She said she also saw emergency crews trying to rescue the driver of the pickup truck, which had deployed airbags.

The condition of the person who was taken to the hospital is unknown at this time. Police haven’t confirmed yet if the victim taken to the hospital was the driver of the pickup truck.

One woman whose home was hit by the car said she feels grateful her kids weren’t hurt and she prays the driver is OK.

“My daughter came running into my room around 3 o’clock and said that a car had crashed into the house,” said resident Lisa Robinson.

Crews are still working to restore power to the multi-family home, but it could be a few days until residents are allowed back in.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

