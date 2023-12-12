BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was in custody Monday night after a police chase that ended in South Boston.

Police were spotted on scene on East First Street around 11:15 p.m. near a heavily damaged car with flat tires. A gun was also spotted on the ground at the scene.

Officials told 7NEWS a Boston police cruiser was hit during the preceding chase and confirmed that one person was in custody.

Though the cruiser was hit, officials said no one was inside at the time.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

