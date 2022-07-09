CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Eastern Avenue in Chelsea Saturday evening.

Police said another driver involved in the accident stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No other information is immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

