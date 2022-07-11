BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Roxbury early Monday morning.

At 3:52 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 2179 Washington Street in Roxbury.

Officers located an adult male suffering from serious life-threatening injuries upon arriving at the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Officials said the victim is currently stable and expected to survive.

The case remains an active and ongoing investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)