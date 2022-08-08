RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was wounded after a late night shooting in Randolph, according to police.

Officers were first called to a home on Connolly Street around midnight on Monday, where officials said a shooting victim was found with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim, who police believe was not a resident of the home, was taken to a hospital while officers responded to another shooting soon afterwards.

A report of multiple shots being fired on Webster Street came in about 15 minutes after the first incident. No injuries were reported after officers arrived.

Police said both cases are now active investigations, but have not said whether they were related to one another.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

