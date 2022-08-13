BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured in the city’s South End neighborhood.

Multiple police cruisers could be seen in the area of West Dedham Street late Saturday night as officers investigated the neighborhood.

Authorities told 7NEWS a shooting victim was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

