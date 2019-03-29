One person injured after van hits building in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a van crashed into a home in Waltham on Friday.

The crash happened at about midnight on Wayne Street.

According to police, a car hit a parked van, pushing the vehicle into the building.

Building inspectors were called to the scene to assess the damage to the structure.

The identity of the victim and the severity of the injuries are not known at this time.

