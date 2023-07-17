WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say one person was killed after a vehicle hydroplaned across part of I-93 in Wilmington on Sunday night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Exit 33 on I-93 southbound, according to Massachusetts State Police.

An MSP official said a preliminary investigation found a Honda Civic appeared to hydroplane off of the road and into the median before it struck a guardrail barrier and reentered highway.

The sedan then traveled across all lanes of traffic before colliding with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck travelling in the right lane.

MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio said a woman sitting in the Civic’s front passenger seat was seriously hurt as a result, and was taken to Lahey Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

“All other involved occupants were transported to Lahey and Winchester Hospitals with apparent non-life-threatening injuries,” Procopio said in a statement.

The spokesperson noted that what led up to the crash remains under investigation by state police, as well as the MSP’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services personnel.

