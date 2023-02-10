PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and another was left in critical condition after a fire ripped through a home in Plymouth, according to officials.

Firefighters were first called to the residence on Post N Rail Ave. sometime around 5 a.m. on Friday to find flames shooting out of the roof.

Authorities said five people were inside the home at the time, with three able to get out on their own and another needing to be rescued.

“Firefighters were able to get inside, they located the victim, brought them outside to Brewster Ambulance, our contract ambulance for the town, and they transported to Beth Israel Plymouth,” said Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley. “My understanding is that it’s critical condition.”

According to officials, a MedicAlert likely triggered by one of the residents helped alert dispatchers to the fire.

Neighbors told 7NEWS the address is home to an elderly man and his wife, who may have been hosting visitors when the fire started.

Witnesses said a woman believed to be the wife was seen being transported by EMTs.

Unsure of who the victim was, neighbors said they were worried about the elderly man.

“He’s a great guy and I hope nothing happened to him because nobody wants to see anything like this happen to anybody,” one neighbor said. “He’s been here a long time – good people.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

