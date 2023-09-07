ATHOL, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities say a woman was killed after a fire broke out at a home near the center of Athol Thursday morning.

First responders from nine neighboring towns were called in at one point after crews initially responded to Fern Street just after 9:40 a.m., according to the Athol Fire Department.

“I looked out my window on the second floor – and we saw all the black smoke and we heard two explosions,” said neighbor Ginger May. “The black smoke was coming in between all the houses across the street from me, and the smoke was so thick, it was terrible.”

SKY7-HD flew over the scene just after 11 a.m. and spotted at least four fire engines surrounding the property, with firefighters spraying down what was left of the structure. Aerial pictures showed a majority of the home had been scorched, with portions of its roof visibly caved in.

Authorities said a woman was unable to get out of the home as the fire burned and was later declared dead at the scene. Another woman was hospitalized, with details on her condition not yet released.

During the response, at least two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion as crews worked in temperatures nearing 90 degrees at one point.

According to a preliminary investigation, officials said the fire may have started in the home’s kitchen area, but noted that the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

