NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died after a crash in North Reading on Friday that sent two people to the hospital, local officials announced.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Park and Central Street when officials said a Ford F-150 and a Hyundai Elantra collided.

Mass State Police accident recon unit on scene in North Reading now for serious 2 car accident at Central Street and route 62 #7News pic.twitter.com/NydwrL1YbP — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 3, 2023

Officials said the driver of the Elantra was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where they were pronounced dead. Officials said the driver of the Ford truck was also taken to the hospital, though they did not specify the extent of that driver’s injuries.

The crash remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)