DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed after being shot in Dorchester Monday night.

Police say the shooting took place on Levant Street.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a statement. “Boston EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)