BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one person.

Officials said the shooting happened on Westville Street just after midnight. Several police cars lined the street as crews taped off the scene to investigate. Police cleared the scene near a school and community center in Dorchester around 4:00 a.m. The person who was shot was taken to the hospital where they were later declared deceased.

Police haven’t named any suspects or made any arrests.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

