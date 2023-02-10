PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Plymouth say at least one person was killed after a fire broke out at a home early Friday morning.

Firefighters were first called to the residence on Post N Rail Ave. sometime around 5 a.m. to find flames shooting out of the roof.

Neighbors told 7NEWS the address is home to an elderly man and his wife, who may have been hosting visitors when the fire started.

Witnesses said a woman believed to be the wife was seen being taken to a hospital.

Unsure of who the victim was, neighbors said they were worried about the elderly man.

“He’s a great guy and I hope nothing happened to him because nobody wants to see anything like this happen to anybody,” one neighbor said. “He’s been here a long time – good people.”

