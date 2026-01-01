MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One person was killed in a fire at an apartment building in Manchester Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the scene of a fire at the Executive Manors apartment building on Union Street just after 12:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, companies encountered heavy fire from floors 3 and 4 extending to the roof structure with multiple victims on balconies and windows,” Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said in a statement. “One occupant jumped from a 2nd floor balcony, others were brought down by ground ladders as well as Truck 1 and 7’s aerial buckets in both the front and rear of the building.”

–6:30 a.m. – Officials provide update on fatal fire–

The fire was reported under control at 1:50 a.m.

In addition to the fatality, eight others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

10 families were displaced by the fire.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

