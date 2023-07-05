BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say one person was killed and at least two others were injured after an overnight shooting in Brockton.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said a male victim died of his injuries after a shooting in the area of 46 Tremont Street Wednesday morning.

Authorities first received reports of the shooting around 1:45 a.m., which the DA’s office said also left two female victims in need of medical treatment.

All three were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where the male victim was pronounced dead.

The DA’s office noted that preliminary evidence found the shooting did “not appear to be a random act of violence,” and that state and local police are continuing to investigate.

