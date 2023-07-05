BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say one person was killed and at least two others were wounded after an overnight shooting in Brockton.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said shots were fired in the area of 46 Tremont Street Wednesday morning, where a large group of people had gathered and were lighting off fireworks.

Three shooting victims, a man and two women, were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where the male, identified as Thomas Andrade Jr., 31, was pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson for the DA’s office. The two other shooting victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries,

The DA’s office noted that preliminary evidence found the shooting did “not appear to be a random act of violence.”

As state and local police continue to investigate, authorities ask that anyone with information call either Brockton Police Detectives or the Massachusetts State Police Unit at 508-941-0200.

