STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rescued when a fire broke out on Main Street in Stoneham on Thursday.

The fire started in the basement of the home, according to fire officials.

Firefighters say the pulled the person out of a window and they were taken to the hospital.

That person’s condition has not been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

