BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a house went up in flames in Barnstable on Saturday night.

The fire happened at a home on Millway Street.

Officials confirmed one elderly man was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)