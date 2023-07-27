WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 41-year-old man was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a robbery and shooting on Park Avenue in Worcester, police said.

Worcester police in a statement said officers responded to the scene near the Auto Zone Auto Parts on Park Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery and shooting.

Police said officers found the shooting victim on scene.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said investigators determined another person robbed and shot the victim before fleeing the area on foot.

Police said an investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday evening and asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

Police were previously seen in the area Wednesday afternoon taking photos and laying down evidence markers.

No further information was immediately available.

