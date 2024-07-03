BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was shot in Brockton Tuesday night, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Police said the person shot near 721 Belmont St. was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries around 8 p.m.

At 10 p.m., police were focused on a computer repair business on the street.

The shooting was not a random incident, police said.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night, police said. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)