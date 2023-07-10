BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after at least one person was shot behind a courthouse in Brockton on Monday.

The Brockton Police Department said its officers were called to Brockton District Court on Main Street where the shooting was believed to have happened some time after noon.

No details on the condition of the victim or any possible arrests have been released yet.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

