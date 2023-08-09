BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to a report of a stabbing Tuesday night at the former Roundhouse Hotel in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Just before 9 p.m., the one victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Until last month, the building at 91 Massachusetts Avenue had been a city-funded transitional housing and recovery center.

Multiple police officers were on scene gathering evidence. A witness said he saw a fight start across the street from the scene, when at least two others chased and stabbed the victim, before the victim ran into the hotel.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)