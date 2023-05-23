BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to an area hospital Tuesday after they were stabbed inside a Star Market store on River Street in Mattapan, police said. 

Boston police said a call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. reporting the incident. 

The victim, police said, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox