BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to an area hospital Tuesday after they were stabbed inside a Star Market store on River Street in Mattapan, police said.

Boston police said a call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. reporting the incident.

The victim, police said, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

