BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police responded Friday after police said a person was stabbed at a softball field at Brockton High School.

Police said the incident happened after dismissal and remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.

In a separate statement, Brockton Public Schools Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Jess Silva-Hodges said an altercation outside the high school “resulted in two juveniles sustaining injuries that required hospitalization.”

While Silva-Hodges also said the incident remained under investigation, she added that school officials do not believe the incident was random.

“There is no active threat at the school,” Silva-Hodges said.

Shortly after the stabbing at Brockton High School, police said they responded to Good Samaritan Medical Center, also in Brockton, following a reported stabbing in the hospital’s emergency room area. The incident at Good Samaritan, police said, may have been a retaliatory action in connection with the earlier incident at the high school.

As their investigation continued, police were also focused on a scene on Pleasant Street where a vehicle was pulled over and three people were taken into custody.

The car that was pulled over was towed away shortly before 4:30 p.m.

On scene, investigators were also seen taking a bloody shirt out of the car at one point, along with other evidence.

The condition of the two juveniles taken to the hospital on Friday was unclear as of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

