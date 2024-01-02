BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to a hospital Monday after a shooting in Dorchester, police said. 

A Boston police spokesperson said officers were first called to the scene near the corner of Washington Street and Normandy Street shortly before 9 p.m. 

The injured person ultimately suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

Investigators were spotted on scene Monday night, with crime scene tape in place around the area. 

Police said their investigation was ongoing as of around 9:30 p.m. and did not immediately share any additional information.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox