BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to a hospital Monday after a shooting in Dorchester, police said.

A Boston police spokesperson said officers were first called to the scene near the corner of Washington Street and Normandy Street shortly before 9 p.m.

The injured person ultimately suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators were spotted on scene Monday night, with crime scene tape in place around the area.

Police said their investigation was ongoing as of around 9:30 p.m. and did not immediately share any additional information.

