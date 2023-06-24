BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Friday night, Boston police said. 

Police said an initial call came in reporting a person shot on Oakley Street around 9:15 p.m. 

Emergency crews responded and were still on scene as of around 11 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

