BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to a hospital after an early-morning stabbing in Boston Sunday, according to police.

Boston police said officers first responded to the scene on Pratt Street around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the person who was stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into this incident was ongoing as of Sunday afternoon.

Investigators were previously spotted at work in the area, gathering evidence with part of nearby Ashford Street taped off.

No further information was immediately available.

