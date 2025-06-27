BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital following a water rescue in Boston on Friday.

Officials say multiple people fell into the water near the Boston Harbor Hotel. One man was dragged out of the water by bystanders and first responders administered CPR.

Boston fire says the man was taken to the hospital. Multiple others refused medical treatment.

Officials say the incident could’ve been much worse if it weren’t for the quick thinking of others nearby.

“I would say that the quick thinking of the civilians, bystanders, people just walking by, really made a difference today.”

