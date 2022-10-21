BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - An ice rink in Billerica had to be evacuated Friday night after a reported carbon monoxide leak, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to the Hallenborg Ice Pavilion on Good Street after 7 p.m. for reports of a CO leak at the building.

According to Billerica Fire, the rink was in use at the time before it had to be evacuated.

Officials said at least one woman needed medical attention during the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital. No other details on her condition were given.

