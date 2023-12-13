A person suffered serious burn injuries after authorities say a house caught fire in Newton Wednesday morning.

According to the Newton Fire Department, the victim was located by firefighters and pulled from the home on Allen Avenue as flames ripped through the house.

“We had the report that there was a victim trapped in the inside, so the initial companies didn’t hesitate and went right in,” Newton Fire Chief Greg Gentile told reporters.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire soon after arriving, with one firefighter reportedly suffering a minor injury during the response.

Another person at the home, the victim’s brother, was able to get out unharmed.

As of noon, the State Fire Marshal’s office was investigating the cause of the fire, which appeared to cause extensive damage throughout the structure.

No additional details were released.

