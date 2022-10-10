BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Roslindale early Monday morning, Boston EMS said.

Evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was set up near a home on Hyde Park avenue.

No further information is immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

