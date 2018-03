OXFORD, MA (WHDH) - One person was rescued in Oxford after driving into an icy pond.

The driver was on Old Webster Road when the they lost control and landed in the pond.

Firefighters managed to pull the driver to safety, and then remove the truck from the water.

Officials said slick road conditions caused the incident.

Earlier today Oxford FIRE-EMS was on the scene a single vehicle crash where a truck drove into a pond. pic.twitter.com/Oh7Fr08hAA — Oxford Fire-EMS MA (@OxfordFireEMS) March 8, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)