CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously hurt during a shooting on Harvard Street in Cambridge.

Police said they responded to the area just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Several shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox