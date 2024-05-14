ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic was stopped on 93 North in Andover overnight Monday as several cars were damaged in a 4-car crash.

One car was flipped on its side in the median, and a pickup truck with a crushed front end was in the middle of the roadway.

State Police confirmed two operators were transported via ambulance from the scene, one with serious injuries.

Traffic was held up as crews worked to clear the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

