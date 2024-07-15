REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was transported to the hospital after a fire in Revere Monday morning.

The State Fire Marshal confirmed the individual suffered “serious injuries”.

The origin and cause are under investigation by the Revere fire and police departments and the state police assigned to the fire marshal’s office.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)