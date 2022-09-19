Yesterday’s summer like temperatures either have or will be moving out through the day today. The backdoor front that moved through overnight and brought scattered rain showers is pushing Sunday’s summer like air out.

And you can see on that map the different seasons that different locations will see today. Northern spots will be stuck in the 60s this afternoon while some of the southern locations will feel more like summer and approach 80°.

Much of the day will be dry today with storms returning this evening. It’s a line moving from Western Massachusetts. As it does it will weaken but it is possible that a few storms later today could be strong or severe. The main reason would be gusty wind and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Tomorrow the storms will be gone but ALL of us will have the fall temperatures back. Clouds will rule for much of, if not the entire day tomorrow and temperatures everywhere will remain in the 60s.