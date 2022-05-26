One student has been arrested and a temporary shelter-in-place was enacted on Thursday afternoon.

Haverhill Police responded to the high school for a report of a “potentially armed student making threats.” The building was put in a shelter-in-place and has since been lifted.

The student who allegedly made the threat was located and no weapons were found, police said.

Haverhill Police noted that one student was placed under arrest.

