FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One student was taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed in Fall River Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the the intersection of Charles Street and King Street around 7 a.m., where the school bus operator veered off the road, striking a utility police and coming to rest against a home.

At the time of the crash, there were four students, the operator, and the bus monitor on board.

One student was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital for back pain. Police say the operator of the school bus was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lane violation.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)