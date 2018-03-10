One victim in CA veteran center shooting was Boston College graduate

One victim in the California veteran center shooting was a Boston College School of Social Work graduate.

Christine Loeber received her master’s degree from BC in 2008.

Boston College released a statement on Saturday that read:

“Christine Loeber was a 2008 graduate of the Boston College School of Social Work. She distinguished herself at BC as a gifted student who was passionate about serving veterans. The prayers of the entire BC community are with the Loeber family in the wake of this senseless tragedy.”

Loeber was an Executive Director at the veteran center, The Pathway Home.

The gunman has been identified as Albert Wong, 36, a former Army rifleman who served a year in Afghanistan in 2011-2012.

RELATED: California gunman in veteran center killings was ex-patient.

