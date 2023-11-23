CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Cambridge are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another wounded, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officials with the DA’s office said the victims were found early Thursday morning after officers were called to Central Square around 12:30 a.m.

According to authorities, while responding to 10 Magazine St., officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds near a black Tesla in the roadway.

Both were taken to a Boston hospital where one of the victims, described as a 27-year-old female, was pronounced dead, while the other, a 26-year-old male, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As an investigation into the shooting continues, the DA’s office asks anyone with information contact the Cambridge Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, or submit tips anonymously at 617-349-3370 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

