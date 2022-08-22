BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning.

Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.

No other information is immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

