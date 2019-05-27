One woman injured, another arrested in Memorial Day stabbing in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was flown to a hospital after she was stabbed in the stomach by another woman in Framingham on Memorial Day, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Union Avenue around 7 a.m. found a woman with a knife protruding from her abdomen, according to the Framingham Police Department.

“I heard somebody got stabbed and they were yelling ‘don’t pull the knife out, don’t pull the knife out,'” a witness told 7News. “The knife was all the way in her abdomen when the cops got here.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, managed to stumble up three flights of stairs after she was stabbed, according to Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Kurt O’Rourke. Firefighters later discovered her in a third-floor apartment.

“We got a call for a medical response on Union Avenue and it ended up being a stabbing victim, an adult female, who was flown by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial,” O’Rourke said.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Another woman was taken into custody and charged in connection with the stabbing, police said. Her name has not been released.

While a motive is not clear, neighbors told 7News that the apartment building has seen many drug-related problems.

“We shouldn’t have to put up with lunatics,” one resident said. “Nobody warns us who they’re putting here. You have to find out by having them move in and see what they do when they get here.”

The suspect is slated to be arraigned on Tuesday morning in Framingham District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

