AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a crash on Route 24 in Avon that left one woman dead following a collision between a sedan and a dump truck.

Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24, under the Harrison Boulevard overpass.

Crews were originally called in for a report of a sedan colliding with a dump truck, which was on fire when first responders arrived.

Authorities said the woman who had been driving the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger was able to get out of the vehicle.

No details were provided on the condition of the woman who was able to get out, who was later taken to a local hospital.

