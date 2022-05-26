MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One National Grid worker died and three officers were taken to the hospital after a Medford work accident, according to the Medford Police Department.

The worker was at 500 Salem St. at 12:30 a.m. underground when the detail officer on scene called for assistance from additional officers.

This is a developing story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

