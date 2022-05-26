MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One National Grid worker died of electrocution and three officers were taken to the hospital after a Medford work accident, according to the Medford Police Department.

The worker, 35, was underground at 500 Salem St. at 12:30 a.m. when the detail officer on scene called for assistance from additional officers.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the worker was working alone in an electrical box at the end of a parking lot onsite when the incident occurred. Medford Fire and EMS performed lifesaving measures on scene before the man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was latr pronounced dead.

The three officers injured in the incident were taken to Mass. General due to smoke inhalation, and have since been discharged.

Work has resumed at the site near a condo complex.

This is an open investigation being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police and Medford Police. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating the incident. The death is not considered suspicious.

This is a developing story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

