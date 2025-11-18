YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction worker was alert and responsive, and able to speak to first responders, after being stuck in a collapsed trench for more than four hours.

The worker was even able to reach out and grab the hand of another man as he is wheeled to an ambulance.

Another worker died in the collapse.

“We also had another, someone on scene who had jumped in and tried to help,” Yarmouth fire department chief Enrique Arrascue said. “So that person had been buried up to about his knees so he was able to extricate on his own with some help from our responders. He’s been brought to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation and treatment.”

The fire department placed the bucket from a ladder truck directly over the hole, where the workers were trapped while working on an excavation project.

Using pulleys, ladders, and ropes, a Barnstable County tech rescue team worked carefully, hour after hour, to free the worker. They ran into problems but kept at it.

They used a drone to keep an eye on the progress.

7NEWS was told the injured man was able to communicate during the incident and after.

First responders spent some time stabilizing a worker at the construction site then they drove him up a parking lot for a MedFlight.

The man will be getting treatment at Rhode Island hospital. There is no word on his injuries

The collapse happened in South Yarmouth Tuesday morning where sewer lines are being replaced.

Revoli Construction has an $18M contract with the town for a new wastewater treatment system.

An investigator with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), was on site.

OSHA records show Revoli has been fined thousands of dollars for safety hazards in 2023 and 2024. In one case, OSHA said the company failed to protect employees from cave-ins.

Arrascue was asked about the issues.

“I have no comment on that,” Arrascue said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)