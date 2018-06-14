One year after heart surgery, man runs between hospitals to thank doctors

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s been exactly one year since a New Bedford man was rushed from Brockton to Boston for emergency heart surgery.

Today, he ran the 18-mile route between the two hospitals that helped save his life to thank the medical staff who kept him alive.

Brian Clay, 42, ran from Brockton’s Good Samaritan Hospital to Brigham and Women’s, with his family and some of his doctors cheering him along the way.

Clay is going strong after recovering from an aortic tear.

“Even with operation, about 15-20 percent of patients don’t make it,” said Dr. Tsuyoshi Kaneko of Brigham and Women’s. “He did extremely well. He left the hospital in about 4 days. And I saw him one month afterwards and he was recovering very well. But I did not imagine he was going to run this far after a year.”

“I feel great, all things considered,” Clay said. “You know, compared to how I felt about a year ago right now, I feel incredible, and I’m just, I’m so blessed.”

Clay is making the trek to help raise money for families fighting medical crises. He says after what he and his family experienced, he wants to help others.

